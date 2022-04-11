Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Now Covered by Northcoast Research

Equities researchers at Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $355.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.
NYSE:CVNA opened at $107.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.29. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.07 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. Carvana has a 52 week low of $97.70 and a 52 week high of $376.83.
In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.
About Carvana (Get Rating)
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
