CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases for the global markets, with a focus on China. The Company’s products present antiangiogenic solutions to cancer, cardiovascular disease, and macular degeneration. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as EntreMed, Inc., is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CASI Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.33.

CASI stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.32. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 121.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 143.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 89,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 781.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 38,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

