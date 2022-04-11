Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE) Sets New 52-Week High at $117.35

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE:CBOE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $117.35 and last traded at $116.75, with a volume of 478410 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.35.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.41.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

About Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.