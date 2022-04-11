Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) fell 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.06 and last traded at $34.12. 10,874 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 582,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLDX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 2.78.

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 1,516.04%. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,133,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,191,000 after purchasing an additional 433,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,368,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,501,000 after purchasing an additional 510,922 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,180,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,717,000 after purchasing an additional 217,353 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,384,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,871,000 after purchasing an additional 110,900 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.