Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,700 Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 10,049.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,045,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,752,000 after buying an additional 1,035,419 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at about $12,330,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 26.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,414,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,675,000 after acquiring an additional 502,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Global Net Lease by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,358,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,092,000 after acquiring an additional 474,737 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 314.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 373,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 283,615 shares in the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.76.

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $15.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 0.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -761.87%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

