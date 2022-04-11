Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $122,000 Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,582,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 18,438 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 370,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,079,000 after buying an additional 13,723 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 109.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 13,421 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $85.51 on Monday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $119.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.92 and a 200-day moving average of $99.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%.

