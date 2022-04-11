Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $132,000 Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 62.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,570,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $631,857,000 after buying an additional 986,940 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,561,871,000 after buying an additional 837,802 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 197.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,184,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $291,220,000 after buying an additional 787,044 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 79.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $250,145,000 after buying an additional 451,172 shares during the period. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $310.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.00.

In related news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $275.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

