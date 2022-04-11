Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New $140,000 Investment in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Simplify Health Care ETF stock opened at $28.03 on Monday. Simplify Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.11.

