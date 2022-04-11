Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 739 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $145.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.33 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.70 and a 1 year high of $160.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.91 and a 200-day moving average of $145.64.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $473,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $506,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,410 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.29.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

