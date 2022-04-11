Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes $126,000 Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 552 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 333.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,763,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $629,453,000 after buying an additional 2,125,319 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $126,053,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,723,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,300,033 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $296,122,000 after purchasing an additional 341,518 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $75,686,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.38.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $167.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.78 and its 200-day moving average is $204.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $165.26 and a 52 week high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

