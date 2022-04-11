Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 263.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $189.02 on Monday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.81 and a 12 month high of $288.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.48 and its 200-day moving average is $226.07. The company has a current ratio of 52.60, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.51%.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.43.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

