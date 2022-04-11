Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrobras is involved in the Utilities Industry. Their principal activity is the generation and distribution of electric power through their companies to the whole of Brazil. Some of their other activities include development of technology programs, technical standards and industrial quality. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th.

Shares of EBR opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.53. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $9.61.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 7.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

