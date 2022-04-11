CENTRIC HEALTH (TSE:CHH) Trading Up 1,900%

Shares of CENTRIC HEALTH Corp (TSE:CHH – Get Rating) were up 1,900% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.60 and last traded at C$4.60. Approximately 10,947 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 463,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.
The company has a market cap of C$95.70 million and a P/E ratio of -57.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.32.
About CENTRIC HEALTH (TSE:CHH)
