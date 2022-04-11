Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Cut to $114.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.39.

SCHW opened at $81.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.10 and a 200 day moving average of $84.00. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $63.46 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $472,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $5,811,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 579,601 shares of company stock valued at $52,122,086. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

