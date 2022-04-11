Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,654 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,808,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,262,000. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 30,212 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,509,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy stock traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.18. The stock had a trading volume of 31,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,755. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The stock has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.90 and a fifty-two week high of $149.42.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -14.27%.

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.85.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.