Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,597,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,591 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $774,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,465,009,000 after buying an additional 995,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,132,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $825,012,000 after buying an additional 146,893 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,107,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,087,000 after buying an additional 435,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.36.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $4.18 on Monday, hitting $165.75. 452,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,904,133. The company has a market cap of $322.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $174.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 591,615 shares of company stock valued at $79,871,232 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

