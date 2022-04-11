China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture stock opened at $10.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79. China Green Agriculture has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.83 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 42.45% and a negative return on equity of 52.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in China Green Agriculture in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in China Green Agriculture in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. 0.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales Variable Interest Entities (VIEs). The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

