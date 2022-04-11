China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CJJD opened at $3.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.07. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $13.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CJJD. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50,928 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 93.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 5,013.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 65,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 66,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

