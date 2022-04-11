Cim Investment Management Inc. Has $493,000 Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 107,663 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 119,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 206,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 43,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $24.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.34. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.42 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 357.89%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

