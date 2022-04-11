Cim Investment Management Inc. Has $78,000 Stake in Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR)

Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,054 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Metacrine were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 138.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 151.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 41.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 19.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 22,795 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Shares of MTCR stock opened at $0.58 on Monday. Metacrine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $5.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 10.15 and a current ratio of 10.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21.

Metacrine Profile (Get Rating)

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

