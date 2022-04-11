Cim Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,721 Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTLA. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,916,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,092,000 after buying an additional 1,173,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,985,000 after buying an additional 565,430 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.2% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,279,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,649,000 after acquiring an additional 304,439 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,236,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,931,000 after acquiring an additional 27,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,589,000 after acquiring an additional 78,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $63.00 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.47 and a 52 week high of $202.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.86.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 810.49%. The company’s revenue was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTLA. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.74.

About Intellia Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.