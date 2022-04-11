Cim Investment Management Inc. Takes $222,000 Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5,544.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $2,411,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 311.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $107.98 on Monday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a current ratio of 11.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.91 and its 200 day moving average is $131.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $72.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.70 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 20.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total transaction of $93,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LGND. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.20.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.