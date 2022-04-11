Cim Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at $137,672,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,044,000 after purchasing an additional 147,114 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,099,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,624,000 after acquiring an additional 146,951 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 637,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,471,000 after acquiring an additional 43,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 481,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $319,467.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,069,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,338 shares of company stock worth $3,531,487. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $76.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $95.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.37.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $548.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRUS shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.91.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

