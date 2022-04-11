Cim Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at $137,672,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,044,000 after purchasing an additional 147,114 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,099,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,624,000 after acquiring an additional 146,951 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 637,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,471,000 after acquiring an additional 43,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 481,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.
In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $319,467.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,069,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,338 shares of company stock worth $3,531,487. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $548.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have commented on CRUS shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.91.
About Cirrus Logic (Get Rating)
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.