Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives C$17.06 Average Target Price from Analysts

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.06.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CGX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$15.00 target price on Cineplex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC upgraded Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, upped their target price on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of TSE:CGX opened at C$12.91 on Friday. Cineplex has a 52-week low of C$10.93 and a 52-week high of C$16.76. The stock has a market cap of C$817.77 million and a P/E ratio of -3.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30.

Cineplex ( TSE:CGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$299.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$258.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

