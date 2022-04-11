Citigroup Boosts Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Price Target to $12.00

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $10.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 85.08 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $16.49.

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

In other Pactiv Evergreen news, insider Eric Wulf acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allen Hugli acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $78,455.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,990,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,965,000 after acquiring an additional 64,330 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,242,000 after acquiring an additional 39,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,772,000 after acquiring an additional 23,204 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,195,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,845,000 after acquiring an additional 39,798 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

