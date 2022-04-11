Citigroup Raises Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $151.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Crown from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.62.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $121.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.36. Crown has a 12-month low of $95.27 and a 12-month high of $130.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.97%.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $686,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Crown in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crown by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

