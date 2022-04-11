Clarius Group LLC Acquires 13,750 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 108.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,068,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,369,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,891,000 after acquiring an additional 959,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,444,000 after acquiring an additional 524,796 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,056,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,304,000 after acquiring an additional 498,740 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,021,000 after acquiring an additional 309,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 1,423 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $52,793.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,719 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $102,098.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,386. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

DNLI traded down $1.15 on Monday, reaching $29.55. 9,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,403. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.96. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 597.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. Analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.88.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

