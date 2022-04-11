Clarius Group LLC Acquires 207 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.24. The company had a trading volume of 29,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,832. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.44. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $125.77.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.15%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

