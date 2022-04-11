Clarius Group LLC Acquires 284 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.7% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 2.0% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.04. 219,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,465,067. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.40.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

