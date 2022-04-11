Clarius Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 48.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,317,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189,157 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 130.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,301,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,168 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 73.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,427,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,571 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 47.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 49.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,866,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $815,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,336 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $2.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.29. 106,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,997,984. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.51. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.81 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The firm has a market cap of $81.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.10.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,692 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.