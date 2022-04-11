Clarius Group LLC Buys 275 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 278.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,975 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,124,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,136,000 after acquiring an additional 540,360 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 413.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 598,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,778,000 after acquiring an additional 482,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,505,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,841,000 after acquiring an additional 370,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $18,980,000. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMS. StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.24. The stock had a trading volume of 93,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.26.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

