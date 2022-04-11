Clarius Group LLC Buys 284 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,339 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

NYSE:CFG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.82. 572,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,964,571. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day moving average is $49.40. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

