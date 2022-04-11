Clarius Group LLC Buys 578 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,148 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in HP in the third quarter worth $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of HP by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $38.33. 592,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,630,588. The company has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average is $34.71.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

In other news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $329,312.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,451 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

