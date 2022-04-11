Clarius Group LLC Has $280,000 Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NICE by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of NICE by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of NICE by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:NICE traded down $5.39 on Monday, hitting $216.40. The stock had a trading volume of 24,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,634. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.95 and its 200 day moving average is $264.58. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 76.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $199.32 and a 52 week high of $319.88.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NICE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.13.
NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.
