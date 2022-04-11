Clarius Group LLC Has $280,000 Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NICE by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of NICE by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of NICE by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NICE traded down $5.39 on Monday, hitting $216.40. The stock had a trading volume of 24,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,634. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.95 and its 200 day moving average is $264.58. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 76.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $199.32 and a 52 week high of $319.88.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.66 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NICE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.13.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

