Clarius Group LLC Has $305,000 Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 1,357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ball by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Ball by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ball by 1,025.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ball stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.15. 68,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,359. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.50.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Ball’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLL. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ball from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

In other news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.86 per share, with a total value of $601,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

