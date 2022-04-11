Clarius Group LLC Has $330,000 Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

NYSE MAA traded down $6.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $207.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,260. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.08 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 94.36%.

MAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.45.

In other news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total value of $790,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 2,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total value of $494,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,124. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.