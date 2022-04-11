Clarius Group LLC Has $854,000 Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in shares of Linde by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its position in Linde by 1.4% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 21.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.53.

NYSE:LIN traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $318.50. 35,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,904. The company has a market capitalization of $163.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.49. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $267.51 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $1.17 dividend. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

