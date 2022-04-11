Clarius Group LLC Has $892,000 Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.42.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $261.72. 23,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,166. The firm has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $233.32 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.77.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

