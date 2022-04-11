Clarius Group LLC Purchases 165 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,579,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,942,000 after acquiring an additional 195,439 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 28.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTIS traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.42. The stock had a trading volume of 217,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,156. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $69.45 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.71 and a 200 day moving average of $81.68. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

