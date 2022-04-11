Clarius Group LLC Purchases 173 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 660,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,622,000 after buying an additional 15,476 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 536,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.16. The stock had a trading volume of 56,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,406. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.19. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.95 and a twelve month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

