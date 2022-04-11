Clarius Group LLC Purchases 179 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.40.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.55. 63,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,471,493. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.23. 3M has a one year low of $139.74 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $85.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

3M Company Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.