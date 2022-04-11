Clarius Group LLC Raises Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.67. The stock had a trading volume of 150,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,831. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

CBRE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.60.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

