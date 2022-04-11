Clarius Group LLC Raises Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Align Technology by 17.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 240,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,247,000 after buying an additional 35,979 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 35.3% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 4,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Align Technology by 49.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,789,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,222,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN traded down $11.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $409.50. 38,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,634. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $465.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $564.32. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.62 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.61.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.38.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

