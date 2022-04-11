Clarius Group LLC Sells 214 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $4.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $466.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,778. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $124.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.56.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.38 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

