Clarius Group LLC Sells 893 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Clarius Group LLC cut its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 31,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,765,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $237,110.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,975 shares of company stock worth $9,821,709 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lowered Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.14.

PRU traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.44. 21,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,654. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.21. The firm has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.48 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.73%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

