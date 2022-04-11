Clarius Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Clarius Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADPT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,195,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,664,000 after buying an additional 1,133,445 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,697,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,882,000 after purchasing an additional 841,447 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,336,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,411,000 after purchasing an additional 373,671 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,527,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,590,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,012,000 after purchasing an additional 270,369 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADPT stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.07. 51,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,846. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.19.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 134.30%. The business had revenue of $37.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 4,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $53,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 14,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $184,594.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,869 shares of company stock worth $366,357 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

