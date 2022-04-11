Clarkson (LON:CKN) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 3,655 ($47.93) price target on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,470 ($58.62) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,089.29 ($53.63).

Shares of Clarkson stock opened at GBX 3,495 ($45.84) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Clarkson has a one year low of GBX 2,789.50 ($36.58) and a one year high of GBX 4,225 ($55.41). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,428.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,663.20.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a GBX 57 ($0.75) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $27.00. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.50%.

Clarkson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

