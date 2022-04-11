Class Acceleration (NYSE:CLAS) Trading 0.1% Higher

Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. 251 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 47,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLAS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Class Acceleration in the second quarter worth about $359,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Class Acceleration in the third quarter worth about $1,676,000. Omni Partners US LLC raised its position in Class Acceleration by 3.4% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 407,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,331 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Class Acceleration in the third quarter worth about $1,893,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Class Acceleration by 69.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

