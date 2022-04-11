Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,731,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,316,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $2,886,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 249,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,648,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

PAYC stock traded down $3.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $319.98. 5,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,855. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $283.91 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $334.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 96.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson raised Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.67.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

