CloakCoin (CLOAK) Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00003677 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a market cap of $8.54 million and approximately $7,889.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000383 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000087 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00009127 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00008397 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,823,746 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

